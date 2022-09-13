Are analysts optimistic about Banco Santander S.A.’s (NYSE:SAN) stock?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) closed the day trading at 2.64 up 3.53% from the previous closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4579905 shares were traded. SAN reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0736.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAN traded about 7.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAN traded about 7.62M shares per day. A total of 16.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.79B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 0.72, compared to 4.56M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SAN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.11, up from 0.13 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.50% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.