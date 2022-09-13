Are analysts optimistic about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock?

The closing price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) was 0.97 for the day, down -4.26% from the previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0430 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4092753 shares were traded. TNXP reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9430.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

LEDERMAN SETH bought 100,000 shares of TNXP for $24,500 on Mar 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 112,177 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, LEDERMAN SETH, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $0.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,320 and bolstered with 12,177 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $22.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6702.

Shares Statistics:

TNXP traded an average of 7.16M shares per day over the past three months and 2.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.16M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 774.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 1.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.43 and a low estimate of $-1.46, while EPS last year was $-2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.49, with high estimates of $-1.49 and low estimates of $-1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-6.12 and $-6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.14. EPS for the following year is $-6.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $-5.48 and $-7.25.