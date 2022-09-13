Are DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 18.91, down -16.51% from its previous closing price of $22.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2308719 shares were traded. DICE reached its highest trading level at $22.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.82.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DICE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On October 11, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $46.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2021, with a $46 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 626.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $40.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DICE traded 358.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 337.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.63M. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 15.78, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.38% and a Short% of Float of 20.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.6, with high estimates of $-0.6 and low estimates of $-0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.6 and $-2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.14. EPS for the following year is $-3.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.53 and $-3.58.