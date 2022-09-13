As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) offers stability

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed the day trading at 4.54 up 11.82% from the previous closing price of $4.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1688604 shares were traded. GWH reached its highest trading level at $4.6201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GWH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 20,000 shares for $5.01 per share. The transaction valued at 100,168 led to the insider holds 530,235 shares of the business.

Evans Craig E sold 1,342 shares of GWH for $8,123 on Jan 24. The President now owns 5,373,083 shares after completing the transaction at $6.05 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 59,642 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 361,001 and left with 869,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 932.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $28.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0989.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GWH traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GWH traded about 969.8k shares per day. A total of 152.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.89M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 5.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.52 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.53. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.57M and the low estimate is $164.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,438.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.