As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) offers stability

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) closed the day trading at 45.66 up 1.00% from the previous closing price of $45.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3245207 shares were traded. ZI reached its highest trading level at $45.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $73 from $67 previously.

On February 16, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $82 to $70.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 5,000 shares for $41.50 per share. The transaction valued at 207,500 led to the insider holds 1,147,531 shares of the business.

Hays Joseph Christopher sold 2,526 shares of ZI for $105,174 on Sep 02. The Pres, Chief Operating Officer now owns 595,126 shares after completing the transaction at $41.64 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Hays Joseph Christopher, who serves as the Pres, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 22,542 shares for $42.46 each. As a result, the insider received 957,235 and left with 597,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1756.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 49.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $79.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZI traded about 4.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZI traded about 4.3M shares per day. A total of 401.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.21M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 20.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $252.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.74M to a low estimate of $237.27M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174M, an estimated increase of 45.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.21M, an increase of 47.00% over than the figure of $45.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $751.8M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.