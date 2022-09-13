Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $2.49 in the most recent trading day, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) closed at 2.62, up 5.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4401757 shares were traded. ATER reached its highest trading level at $2.7699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Risico Joseph A sold 23,833 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 61,012 led to the insider holds 440,231 shares of the business.

Zahut Roi Zion sold 23,833 shares of ATER for $61,012 on Jun 14. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 470,462 shares after completing the transaction at $2.56 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Sarig Yaniv Zion, who serves as the of the company, sold 52,244 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider received 133,745 and left with 657,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $19.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5288, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3346.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.91M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 7.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.86% and a Short% of Float of 14.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.63 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.66. EPS for the following year is $-0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.89M and the low estimate is $214.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.