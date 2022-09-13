Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $11.47 in the most recent trading day, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) closed at 12.76, up 11.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1393792 shares were traded. CRBU reached its highest trading level at $12.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRBU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Kanner Steven sold 43,248 shares for $11.22 per share. The transaction valued at 485,221 led to the insider holds 302,059 shares of the business.

Fischesser Ryan bought 7,387 shares of CRBU for $29,553 on Jan 11. The VP of Finance and Controller now owns 109,082 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Fischesser Ryan, who serves as the VP of Finance and Controller of the company, bought 1,136 shares for $2.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,056 and bolstered with 101,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBU has reached a high of $29.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 743.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 580.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.30M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $-1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.36 and $-1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.5. EPS for the following year is $-1.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.61 and $-2.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48M, an estimated increase of 93.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54M, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of $93.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.6M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.