Considering HEXO Corp. (HEXO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) closed at 0.21 in the last session, up 3.77% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0077 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3156768 shares were traded. HEXO reached its highest trading level at $0.2187 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2061.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HEXO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.07 to $0.53.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEXO has reached a high of $2.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4700.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HEXO traded on average about 8.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 2.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.42% stake in the company. Shares short for HEXO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 37.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.07 and $-2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.68M to a low estimate of $29.26M. As of the current estimate, HEXO Corp.’s year-ago sales were $30.62M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.83M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.76M, up 54.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.44M and the low estimate is $125.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.