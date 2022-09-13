DCPH (Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $18.08 in the most recent trading day, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) closed at 20.23, up 11.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1609458 shares were traded. DCPH reached its highest trading level at $20.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On August 05, 2022, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Sherman Matthew L sold 1,768 shares for $10.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,006 led to the insider holds 76,884 shares of the business.

Martin Daniel C. sold 1,311 shares of DCPH for $14,093 on Jun 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 49,521 shares after completing the transaction at $10.75 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Pitman Jama, who serves as the of the company, sold 1,298 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider received 13,954 and left with 36,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $37.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 940.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 997.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.35M. Insiders hold about 27.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.63, compared to 7.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.44% and a Short% of Float of 16.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.55 and a low estimate of $-0.74, while EPS last year was $-1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.61, with high estimates of $-0.48 and low estimates of $-0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.23 and $-3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.64. EPS for the following year is $-2.31, with 10 analysts recommending between $-1.67 and $-3.05.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $30.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.5M to a low estimate of $28.44M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.57M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.15M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.9M and the low estimate is $119.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.