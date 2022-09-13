Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) closed at 7.56 in the last session, down -1.56% from day before closing price of $7.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003075 shares were traded. UUUU reached its highest trading level at $7.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UUUU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 5,000 shares for $9.96 per share. The transaction valued at 49,800 led to the insider holds 264,837 shares of the business.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 15,000 shares of UUUU for $139,953 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 269,837 shares after completing the transaction at $9.33 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Kirkwood Robert W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,700 and bolstered with 405,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 206.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $11.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UUUU traded on average about 3.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.08M. Insiders hold about 1.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.17% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.56M with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 24.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.06 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and $-0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $700k. It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Energy Fuels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486k, an estimated increase of 44.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $700k, an increase of 82.30% over than the figure of $44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66M, up 302.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.8M and the low estimate is $33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 861.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.