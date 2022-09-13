FLEX (Flex Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) closed at 19.44 up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $19.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5474924 shares were traded. FLEX reached its highest trading level at $19.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flex Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 18, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Cross Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when OFFER DAVID SCOTT sold 6,655 shares for $14.59 per share. The transaction valued at 97,085 led to the insider holds 262,920 shares of the business.

Advaithi Revathi sold 417,739 shares of FLEX for $6,019,481 on Jun 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,472,652 shares after completing the transaction at $14.41 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Hartung Michael P, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 31,602 shares for $14.41 each. As a result, the insider received 455,264 and left with 188,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has reached a high of $19.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLEX has traded an average of 4.02M shares per day and 3.97M over the past ten days. A total of 458.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.40M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 8.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.96B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.48B and the low estimate is $29.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.