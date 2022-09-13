Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) was 4.07 for the day, up 5.71% from the previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682316 shares were traded. FOSL reached its highest trading level at $4.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOSL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2020, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 05, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when KARTSOTIS KOSTA N sold 10,000 shares for $7.06 per share. The transaction valued at 70,600 led to the insider holds 3,215,837 shares of the business.

NEAL DIANE L sold 34,427 shares of FOSL for $258,547 on May 17. The Director now owns 16,469 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $13.21 each. As a result, the insider received 66,050 and left with 3,240,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fossil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOSL has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8128.

Shares Statistics:

FOSL traded an average of 672.39K shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.67M. Insiders hold about 10.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FOSL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 2.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $333.5M to a low estimate of $333.5M. As of the current estimate, Fossil Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.49M, an estimated decrease of -19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.1M, a decrease of -25.80% less than the figure of $-19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $522.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.