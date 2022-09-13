How is American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AREB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $0.56 in the most recent trading day, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) closed at 0.67, up 17.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0852 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1877633 shares were traded. AREB reached its highest trading level at $0.7510 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AREB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7751, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1416.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 230.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.66M. Insiders hold about 11.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AREB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 280.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 38.27k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.