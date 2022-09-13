How is Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) closed at 2.12 in the last session, up 5.47% from day before closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2775301 shares were traded. RIDE reached its highest trading level at $2.1299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIDE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

On November 12, 2021, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Hightower Edward T. bought 10,000 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 20,600 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Ritson-Parsons Jane sold 36,193 shares of RIDE for $58,271 on Jun 13. The EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER now owns 80,474 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 15,400 shares for $2.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,350 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIDE has reached a high of $8.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6558.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIDE traded on average about 4.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.64M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIDE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.55M with a Short Ratio of 8.55, compared to 48.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.61% and a Short% of Float of 22.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.41 and a low estimate of $-0.47, while EPS last year was $-0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.44, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.57 and $-2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.94. EPS for the following year is $-1.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-2.81.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101M and the low estimate is $60.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 425.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.