How is POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PNT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) closed at 10.27 in the last session, up 19.84% from day before closing price of $8.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2919820 shares were traded. PNT reached its highest trading level at $10.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when FLESHNER NEIL E. sold 564,204 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,237,172 led to the insider holds 3,023,045 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has reached a high of $11.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNT traded on average about 735.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 968.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 90.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.00M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.5M with a Short Ratio of 17.53, compared to 6.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.76% and a Short% of Float of 15.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.76 and $-1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.94. EPS for the following year is $-1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.57.