How is Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: PBTS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $1.42 in the most recent trading day, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed at 1.50, up 5.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373835 shares were traded. PBTS reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4259.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2226, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6798.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 758.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.36M. Insiders hold about 28.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.58% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 7.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.