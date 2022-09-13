I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).

The price of BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) closed at 0.28 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7587618 shares were traded. NILE reached its highest trading level at $0.2924 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NILE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 300 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 532 led to the insider holds 14,900 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 200 shares of NILE for $1,544 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 1,735,800 shares after completing the transaction at $7.72 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 160,973 shares for $0.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,209 and bolstered with 42,680,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6885.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NILE traded on average about 9.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 289.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NILE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 14.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 131.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155M and the low estimate is $137.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.