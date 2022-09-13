I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Confluent Inc. (CFLT).

After closing at $27.36 in the most recent trading day, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at 29.07, up 6.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2238014 shares were traded. CFLT reached its highest trading level at $29.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.13.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on June 09, 2022, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On January 25, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when FENTON PETER H sold 191,100 shares for $30.39 per share. The transaction valued at 5,807,739 led to the insider holds 987,678 shares of the business.

LASKY MITCHELL sold 250,000 shares of CFLT for $8,025,150 on Aug 10. The 10% Owner now owns 1,264,035 shares after completing the transaction at $32.10 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Puttagunta Chetan, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 31,926 shares for $32.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,029,856 and left with 150,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $94.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 278.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 9.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 12.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.75. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 17 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.7.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $131.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.64M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.67M, an estimated increase of 72.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $559.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.96M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.75M and the low estimate is $718.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.