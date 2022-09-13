I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY).

After closing at $34.45 in the most recent trading day, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) closed at 27.28, down -20.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-7.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1486601 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PIXY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIXY has reached a high of $203.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 555.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PIXY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 272.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 895.02k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.