In spite of 2U Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TWOU) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) closed at 8.09 up 1.38% from its previous closing price of $7.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524909 shares were traded. TWOU reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 2U Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3051.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $9.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on March 30, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Peters Gregory K bought 49,663 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 500,106 led to the insider holds 164,589 shares of the business.

CHERNIS MARK bought 10,000 shares of TWOU for $99,200 on Feb 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 349,939 shares after completing the transaction at $9.92 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, CHERNIS MARK, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 33,482 shares for $9.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 304,686 and bolstered with 339,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $35.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWOU has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 967.26k over the past ten days. A total of 77.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.67M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 7.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.39% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.43. EPS for the following year is $0, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $-0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $983.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.68M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.