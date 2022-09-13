In spite of AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AERC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) closed at 3.86 up 9.04% from its previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028491 shares were traded. AERC reached its highest trading level at $4.0286 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.70 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 86.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AERC has reached a high of $117.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0817, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0250.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AERC has traded an average of 6.11M shares per day and 606.59k over the past ten days. A total of 13.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.78M. Insiders hold about 62.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AERC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 979.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 14.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.4. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AERC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617k, up 1,358.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 233.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.