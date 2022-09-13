In spite of SeaChange International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEAC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, SeaChange International Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.48, up 9.09% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1406426 shares were traded. SEAC reached its highest trading level at $0.5199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Lake Street Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 07, 2017, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when SINGER KAREN bought 341,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 198,238 led to the insider holds 8,156,770 shares of the business.

SINGER KAREN bought 178,278 shares of SEAC for $98,046 on Jul 14. The 10% Owner now owns 7,815,770 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, SINGER KAREN, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 166,342 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 86,365 and bolstered with 7,637,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAC has reached a high of $3.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9695.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEAC traded 792.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 192.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.61M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 560.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 7.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $6.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.9M to a low estimate of $6.9M. As of the current estimate, SeaChange International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.92M, an estimated increase of 36.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.31M, up 14.40% from the average estimate.