In the case of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS), what’s next?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) closed the day trading at 0.52 up 11.80% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0549 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193825 shares were traded. USAS reached its highest trading level at $0.5572 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4930.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USAS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USAS has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5356, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7923.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USAS traded about 414.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USAS traded about 260.09k shares per day. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.64% stake in the company. Shares short for USAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.55, compared to 4.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.8M, up 141.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $148.99M and the low estimate is $119M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.