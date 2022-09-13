In the case of Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR), what’s next?

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) closed the day trading at 4.74 up 3.95% from the previous closing price of $4.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4091989 shares were traded. MTTR reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5200.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Tulsi Japjit sold 33,886 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 142,775 led to the insider holds 345,571 shares of the business.

Fay James Daniel sold 56,439 shares of MTTR for $237,800 on Sep 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 558,324 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, PITTMAN RAYMOND J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 152,624 shares for $4.21 each. As a result, the insider received 643,066 and left with 1,692,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $37.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0880.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTTR traded about 5.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTTR traded about 2.96M shares per day. A total of 283.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 32.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.86% and a Short% of Float of 15.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.47 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.17M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.12M and the low estimate is $137.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.