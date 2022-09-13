In the case of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS), what’s next?

The closing price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) was 26.15 for the day, down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $26.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1679225 shares were traded. SHLS reached its highest trading level at $27.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.17.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $21.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $24.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Peetz Mehgan sold 3,703 shares for $25.24 per share. The transaction valued at 93,464 led to the insider holds 97,106 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 8,333 shares of SHLS for $217,075 on Aug 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 699,285 shares after completing the transaction at $26.05 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 125,003 shares for $26.84 each. As a result, the insider received 3,355,081 and left with 707,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 275.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 201.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $36.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.01.

Shares Statistics:

SHLS traded an average of 2.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.87M. Shares short for SHLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 10.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $77M to a low estimate of $56.2M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.5M, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.42M, an increase of 35.30% over than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.2M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $298M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $493.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.55M and the low estimate is $403.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.