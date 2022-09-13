In What Direction Will iBio Inc.’s (AMEX:IBIO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) was 0.27 for the day, down -4.31% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0122 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1658033 shares were traded. IBIO reached its highest trading level at $0.3190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2710.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 29, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On January 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On June 26, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.55.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on June 26, 2020, with a $2.55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Lutz Robert Matthew sold 24,625 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 8,510 led to the insider holds 207,375 shares of the business.

Maddux Randy Joe sold 37,243 shares of IBIO for $25,444 on Dec 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 271,757 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3776.

Shares Statistics:

IBIO traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 572.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 16.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, iBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $491k, an estimated decrease of -49.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M, an increase of 100.00% over than the figure of $-49.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.83M and the low estimate is $770k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.