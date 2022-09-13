Invest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $6.98 in the most recent trading day, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at 7.42, up 6.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2190042 shares were traded. LICY reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LICY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 12, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 70.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.53M. Insiders hold about 22.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 5.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-2.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.16M to a low estimate of $5.3M. As of the current estimate, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.71M, an estimated increase of 550.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.25M, an increase of 224.50% less than the figure of $550.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.82M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LICY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.38M, up 436.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.3M and the low estimate is $81.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 367.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.