Invest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $6.11 in the most recent trading day, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at 6.40, up 4.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6315177 shares were traded. SAND reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAND by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $9.50 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.43M. Insiders hold about 3.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.91% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $31.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.4M to a low estimate of $31.4M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $26.45M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.8M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.17M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.