Invest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $24.96 in the most recent trading day, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) closed at 27.81, up 11.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689455 shares were traded. SGML reached its highest trading level at $28.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.46.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGML by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $25.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 457.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 565.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.11% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of Jul 14, 2022 were 882.01k with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 488.87k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $2.08.