Invest in Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed at 4.41 in the last session, down -0.68% from day before closing price of $4.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8015977 shares were traded. UEC reached its highest trading level at $4.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3250.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 20.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 when Ballesta Moya Gloria L sold 10,000 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 29,200 led to the insider holds 74,394 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 65.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8603.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UEC traded on average about 9.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 346.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.16M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 46.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.08% and a Short% of Float of 18.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.03. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $-0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.5M and the low estimate is $25.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.