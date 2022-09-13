Investing in Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.63, up 9.77% from its previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0558 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1539090 shares were traded. DOMA reached its highest trading level at $0.6591 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5710.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Simkoff Maxwell sold 25,891 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 13,929 led to the insider holds 47,093,275 shares of the business.

Simkoff Maxwell sold 134,109 shares of DOMA for $73,089 on Sep 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 47,119,166 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 81,226 shares for $0.55 each. As a result, the insider received 44,349 and left with 5,291,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7873, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4558.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOMA traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 324.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.50M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.49. EPS for the following year is $-0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $477M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $469.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.04M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $512.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.6M and the low estimate is $461.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.