Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at 6.41 up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $6.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28401869 shares were traded. SOFI reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 6,683,133 shares for $8.17 per share. The transaction valued at 54,601,197 led to the insider holds 83,216,977 shares of the business.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 5,381,785 shares of SOFI for $43,000,462 on Aug 05. The 10% Owner now owns 89,900,110 shares after completing the transaction at $7.99 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 53,540 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 298,973 and bolstered with 3,567,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $24.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOFI has traded an average of 39.70M shares per day and 38.83M over the past ten days. A total of 910.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 777.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 139.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 131.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.11% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $346.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $370M to a low estimate of $334.5M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.22M, an estimated increase of 46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.34M, an increase of 55.20% over than the figure of $46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $362M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.