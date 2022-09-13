Is CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) closed at 6.47 in the last session, up 2.05% from day before closing price of $6.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3387869 shares were traded. CTIC reached its highest trading level at $6.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On July 07, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

On August 09, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Craig Adam R bought 5,000 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 27,500 led to the insider holds 27,861 shares of the business.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold 1,289,434 shares of CTIC for $7,891,336 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 6,148 shares after completing the transaction at $6.12 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,210,566 shares for $6.12 each. As a result, the insider received 44,128,664 and left with 19,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTIC traded on average about 4.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.17M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 14.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.33% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.74 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $0, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $-0.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.9M and the low estimate is $65.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 215.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.