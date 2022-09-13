Is this a Prime Time To acquire NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) stock

The price of NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) closed at 0.92 in the last session, down -8.65% from day before closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0874 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1417188 shares were traded. NEXI reached its highest trading level at $1.0514 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9200.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEXI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.

On March 09, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on March 09, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Verstandig Grant bought 26,876 shares for $2.28 per share. The transaction valued at 61,385 led to the insider holds 1,105,495 shares of the business.

Verstandig Grant bought 25,000 shares of NEXI for $53,538 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 1,078,619 shares after completing the transaction at $2.14 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Verstandig Grant, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,374 and bolstered with 1,053,619 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXI has reached a high of $18.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3276, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8128.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEXI traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.14M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 455.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.66 and a low estimate of $-0.72, while EPS last year was $-0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.7, with high estimates of $-0.66 and low estimates of $-0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.93 and $-2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.35. EPS for the following year is $-1.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.94 and $-1.79.