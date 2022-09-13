Is this a Prime Time To acquire Zuora Inc. (ZUO) stock

After closing at $8.33 in the most recent trading day, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) closed at 8.76, up 5.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280697 shares were traded. ZUO reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZUO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 549.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $18.

On September 30, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 30, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when McElhatton Todd sold 10,000 shares for $9.56 per share. The transaction valued at 95,586 led to the insider holds 79,185 shares of the business.

Traube Robert J. sold 21,626 shares of ZUO for $193,220 on Jul 01. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 59,223 shares after completing the transaction at $8.93 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Srinivasan Sri, who serves as the Chief Product & Tech Officer of the company, sold 31,221 shares for $8.93 each. As a result, the insider received 278,947 and left with 69,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 3.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.74M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $478.35M and the low estimate is $457.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.