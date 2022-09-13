It’s a good day to be an Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shareholder

In the latest session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) closed at 1.94 up 15.48% from its previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45377605 shares were traded. RGLS reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR Inc. on March 28, 2018, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On January 05, 2018, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2.

Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 13, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 when Drygin Denis bought 23,314 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 5,362 led to the insider holds 23,314 shares of the business.

Hagan Joseph P bought 100,000 shares of RGLS for $21,520 on Jan 26. The President and CEO now owns 417,006 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGLS has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4778.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RGLS has traded an average of 102.55K shares per day and 54.2k over the past ten days. A total of 14.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.02M. Insiders hold about 4.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RGLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 243.48k with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 276.96k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.51, while EPS last year was $-0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.5, with high estimates of $-0.5 and low estimates of $-0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.59 and $-1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.74. EPS for the following year is $-2.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $-2 and $-2.11.