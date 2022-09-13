It’s an appealing income play to consider Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

The price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) closed at 1.05 in the last session, down -7.89% from day before closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1860150 shares were traded. ADVM reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADVM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Seyedkazemi Setareh bought 20,000 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 16,800 led to the insider holds 20,600 shares of the business.

D’Souza Rupert bought 10,000 shares of ADVM for $8,272 on May 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 20,850 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On May 17, another insider, Beckman Richard, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,228 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADVM has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3700.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADVM traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.76M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADVM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 5.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.39, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.07 and $-1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.43. EPS for the following year is $-1.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.73 and $-1.66.