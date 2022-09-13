It’s an appealing income play to consider Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

The price of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed at 3.57 in the last session, up 10.53% from day before closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1578579 shares were traded. RBBN reached its highest trading level at $3.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 27,435,739 shares of the business.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 1,639,344 shares of RBBN for $4,999,999 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 51,594,927 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,329 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,919 and bolstered with 49,955,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $6.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8010.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBBN traded on average about 530.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 628.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.25M. Insiders hold about 20.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $222.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $227.05M to a low estimate of $217M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210.4M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.99M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.41M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $864M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $850.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $856.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.96M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.38M and the low estimate is $863.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.