It’s an appealing income play to consider The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

After closing at $19.74 in the most recent trading day, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed at 20.01, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037209 shares were traded. AZEK reached its highest trading level at $20.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.78.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZEK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On August 08, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Hendrickson Gary E bought 27,145 shares for $18.47 per share. The transaction valued at 501,368 led to the insider holds 212,725 shares of the business.

NAGEL VERNON J bought 3,000 shares of AZEK for $55,560 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 27,029 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On May 16, another insider, NAGEL VERNON J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $18.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,450 and bolstered with 22,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $46.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.02M. Shares short for AZEK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 5.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.