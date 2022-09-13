It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Arrival (ARVL) stock

The closing price of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) was 1.10 for the day, up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3711909 shares were traded. ARVL reached its highest trading level at $1.1183 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARVL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On June 03, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $17.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4364.

Shares Statistics:

ARVL traded an average of 6.10M shares per day over the past three months and 3.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 486.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.07M. Insiders hold about 70.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 25.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 12.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.3 and $-0.44.