It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) stock

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) closed the day trading at 2.86 up 27.68% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1678955 shares were traded. KSPN reached its highest trading level at $2.9992 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KSPN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSPN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3558.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KSPN traded about 2.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KSPN traded about 334.67k shares per day. A total of 2.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 239.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 14.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.10% and a Short% of Float of 14.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $36.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.46M to a low estimate of $46.46M. As of the current estimate, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.46M, an estimated decrease of -20.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $169.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.34M, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.88M and the low estimate is $191.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.