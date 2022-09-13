It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) stock

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) closed the day trading at 0.45 down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1728023 shares were traded. MRKR reached its highest trading level at $0.4745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRKR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 25, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 19, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 12, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRKR has reached a high of $1.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5134.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRKR traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRKR traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 83.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.66M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.44. EPS for the following year is $-0.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.34 and $-0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $980k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24M, down -21.00% from the average estimate.