It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) stock

The closing price of Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) was 1.87 for the day, up 3.31% from the previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188649 shares were traded. PASG reached its highest trading level at $1.9150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PASG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $6.

On July 01, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on July 01, 2021, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 303,500 shares for $1.94 per share. The transaction valued at 588,790 led to the insider holds 6,841,423 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 221,500 shares of PASG for $427,495 on May 03. The 10% Owner now owns 6,537,923 shares after completing the transaction at $1.93 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Goldsmith Bruce A, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,500 and bolstered with 15,983 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PASG has reached a high of $12.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4636.

Shares Statistics:

PASG traded an average of 344.68K shares per day over the past three months and 257.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.17M. Insiders hold about 9.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PASG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 2.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.69 and a low estimate of $-1.13, while EPS last year was $-0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.78, with high estimates of $-0.43 and low estimates of $-1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.58 and $-4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.06. EPS for the following year is $-2.31, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.91 and $-4.76.