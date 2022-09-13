Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) was 0.22 for the day, up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0032 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1912063 shares were traded. LKCO reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2031.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LKCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2913, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5006.

Shares Statistics:

LKCO traded an average of 2.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.02M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LKCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 7.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.