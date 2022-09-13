Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) closed the day trading at 1.57 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254408 shares were traded. OPAD reached its highest trading level at $1.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPAD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On June 21, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on June 21, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,887 led to the insider holds 1,378,106 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 359,641 shares of OPAD for $610,347 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 1,237,747 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 846,050 and bolstered with 878,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Offerpad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $20.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2436.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPAD traded about 1.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPAD traded about 952.03k shares per day. A total of 245.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.27, compared to 7.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 145.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.48B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.