QuantumScape Corporation (QS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed the day trading at 11.52 up 5.59% from the previous closing price of $10.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5172818 shares were traded. QS reached its highest trading level at $11.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.10 and its Current Ratio is at 32.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 29, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

On January 28, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Singh Mohit sold 12,750 shares for $10.66 per share. The transaction valued at 135,923 led to the insider holds 302,157 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares of QS for $82,990 on Sep 07. The Chief Development Officer now owns 302,157 shares after completing the transaction at $9.76 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 21,250 shares for $10.64 each. As a result, the insider received 226,013 and left with 302,157 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QS traded about 6.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QS traded about 4.76M shares per day. A total of 431.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.41M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.56M with a Short Ratio of 7.66, compared to 53.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.98% and a Short% of Float of 21.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.6 and $-1.1.