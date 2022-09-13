SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) was 13.84 for the day, down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $13.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2964506 shares were traded. SIGA reached its highest trading level at $14.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.42.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIGA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Antal James sold 30,000 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 234,600 led to the insider holds 100,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

SIGA traded an average of 10.50M shares per day over the past three months and 3.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 4.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.67M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.34M and the low estimate is $121.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.