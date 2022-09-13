SILV (SilverCrest Metals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) closed at 6.15 up 3.19% from its previous closing price of $5.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231941 shares were traded. SILV reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.10.

For a deeper understanding of SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.52.

For the past three months, SILV has traded an average of 818.23K shares per day and 940.57k over the past ten days. A total of 145.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.83M. Insiders hold about 3.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.23, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.04 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.7.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $273.85M and the low estimate is $273.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,168.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.