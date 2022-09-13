Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed the day trading at 13.29 up 8.05% from the previous closing price of $12.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013421 shares were traded. CXM reached its highest trading level at $13.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CXM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Lazzaron Luca sold 24,692 shares for $11.27 per share. The transaction valued at 278,279 led to the insider holds 530,413 shares of the business.

Haley Daniel P sold 62,000 shares of CXM for $785,540 on Aug 15. The General Counsel and Corp. Sec. now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.67 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Lazzaron Luca, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 27,778 shares for $12.32 each. As a result, the insider received 342,225 and left with 530,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $20.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CXM traded about 519.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CXM traded about 504.95k shares per day. A total of 258.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.78M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $147.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.24M to a low estimate of $145.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.29M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $607.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.39M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.1M and the low estimate is $727.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.