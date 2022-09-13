The name Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 0.12, down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1299250 shares were traded. CSCW reached its highest trading level at $0.1168 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1132.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSCW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has reached a high of $1.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1236, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2594.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSCW traded 8.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.61M. Insiders hold about 16.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.